What Thriller Should You Read Based on the American Girl Doll You Had as a Kid?

With all the American Girl Doll memes going around and the nostalgic social media accounts and blog posts coming out about your favorite childhood doll, it’s hard to deny it. American Girl dolls are having a moment right now. And since you’re here, you’re probably one of the many people who loved these dolls growing up. Each and every American Girl Doll has their own personality, and what kind of doll you had as a kid said so much about who you were and what you valued.

But you know what? Here’s the thing: your American Girl Doll preferences as a kid probably still affect who you are today. From your personality to the people you surround yourself with to the stuff you like to do, your American Girl Doll preferences are more connected to every aspect of what makes you you. And yes, that extends to what books you like to read as well. So if you’re looking for a new mystery or thriller to read but not sure which one to pick up? You guessed it. It’s time to turn to your American Girl Doll.

So are you a Molly fan and more of a mystery novel enthusiast? Are you a Kirsten person who loves thrillers that get your heart racing? Let your American Girl tastes guide you to your next mystery thriller read.

Molly—The Woman in the Library

The Woman in the Library Molly was one of the first American Girl Dolls ever, so if you’re a Molly fan, then you’re probably also a fan of old school murder mysteries like Agatha Christie. You’re probably also the nerdy kid who grew up wearing glasses and spending time in the library. And admit it, you were way smarter than the rest of the kids in your class. It’s okay. As an adult, now you need to read mysteries like The Woman in the Library, a murder mystery that feels old school in some ways but with plenty of twists and fun narrative tricks. Plus, obviously it takes place in a library, which we all know is your home away from home.

Samantha—The Last Housewife

The Last Housewife If you had a Samantha doll, you were one of the popular kids in school. Either that or you wanted to be one of the popular kids in school. And as an adult, your fascination with the popular crowd and your love for thrillers has translated into… a love for cult stories. So with that in mind, The Last Housewife is going to be your next favorite thriller novel. While in college in New York, Shay Evans and her friends got involved in a cult. By her senior year, Shay and her friend Laurel were the only ones who were able to get out. Now eight years have passed, and Shay is trying to live a normal domestic life in a Texas suburb. But when news reaches her that Laurel has died, Shay begins to suspect that she hasn’t been able to leave the cult behind entirely. Related: 12 Thrillers and Their Unforgettable Female Leads

Felicity—The Verifiers by Jane Pek

The Verifiers You love red-headed horse girl Felicity, which means you march to the beat of your own drum, refuse to follow the crowd, and don’t mind challenging expectations. If you love Felicity, you’re going to love amateur sleuth Claudia Lin in Jane Pek’s mystery novel The Verifiers. Claudia spends her free time devouring mystery novels, and she wrote her senior thesis on Jane Austen. Now, she believes she’s landed her ideal job at Veracity, a referral-only online dating detective agency. But when one of the agency’s clients goes missing, Claudia must break the rules to dive deep into the secret world of people’s online lives and corporate deceit.

Josefina—The It Girl

The It Girl There’s something about Josefina. Josefina has the coolest style (That braid! Those earrings!) and the most fun personality. Even if you didn’t have a Josefina doll, you probably wanted one. Like Josefina, April Clark-Cliveden in Ruth Ware’s The It Girl is the kind of girl people just want to be around. April was vivacious, bright, and the ultimate It girl. But by the end of her second term, April was dead. She had a close circle of friends who seemed to love her very much. Would any of them be capable of murdering their friend? Related: Chilling Crime Thrillers with Tantalizing Plot Twists

Kirsten — Hokuloa Road

Hokuloa Road Kirsten journeyed from Sweden to American to start a whole new life for herself in a country where she didn’t even know the language. So if you’re a Kirsten fan, you’ve got to be brave and you’ve got to be willing to make major life changes when the opportunity arises. Sort of like Grady Kendall in Hokuloa Road. Searching for an escape from his boring small-town life in Maine, Grady takes a job as a live-in caretaker for a luxury property in Hawaiʻi. But not everything is what it seems in the estate on remote Hokuloa Road. This property has a darker side… and people are disappearing.

Addy—I Told You This Would Happen

I Told You This Would Happen Addy people are the type who will do anything for their family, often putting the needs of others ahead of their owns. And Carrie Lawrence in I Told You This Would Happen totally gives us Addy vibes. Like Carrie, Addy seems like the type of person who would help you hide a dead body if that’s what needed to get done. Carrie’s been helping her serial killer sister Becca get away with murder for years. But now that Becca’s dead, does this mean Carrie is free? Not when Brampton Kill Seekers, a group of amateur local sleuths, are still trying to hunt down the killer. Related: 12 Thrillers and Their Unforgettable Female Leads

Kit—The House Across the Lake by Riley Sager

The House Across the Lake All American Girl dolls value friendship, but maybe none more so than Kit. What’s more, Kit is the type of American Girl who shows no fear and doesn’t shy away from putting her neck on the line for those she cares about. Fearless Kit fans should pick up The House Across the Lake, the latest thriller novel from Riley Sager. In this novel, Casey Fletcher becomes obsessed with Tom and Katharine Royce, the glamorous couple who lives across the lake from her. When Casey rescues Katherine from drowning, the two become close friends. But the more Casey learns about Katherine and Tom, the more their relationship makes her uneasy.

Emily Martin has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi. She’s a contributing editor at Book Riot and blogs/podcasts at Book Squad Goals.