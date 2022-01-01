8 Espionage Thrillers to Check Out this Summer

Summer is here. And the bright sunshine and the hot weather mean it’s the perfect season…for spy thrillers! Want to pretend that there’s a secret agent lurking around every corner on the boardwalk or in the park? That someone’s got top-secret plans hidden away in their beach bag along with the sunscreen? Here are some thrillers that you’ll want to take on vacation with you this summer.

Once a Thief Simon Riske—private spy, lover of classic cars - is in a very difficult situation. He has just restored a magnificent vintage Ferrari and sold it for a very handsome sum to a mysterious buyer—and an agent for the buyer has just accused him of selling a fake Ferrari. He must now track down the car’s original gearbox if he values his life. His search brings him into contact with Anna Bildt, who is investigating the violent car bombing that claimed the life of her powerful banker father. Related: 8 Great Novels that Mix Speculative Fiction and Noir

Killing Eve: Codename Villanelle Luke Jennings’s novel that inspired the TV series of the same name introduces readers to two extraordinary women: Villanelle the assassin, and Eve the MI6 agent. Eve is tasked with finding the killer of a prominent Russian politician, who happens to be Villanelle’s most recent target. What follows is an intricate, international game of hide-and-seek. And Eve and Villanelle will find that the bond between them is far more complex than that of two adversaries.

The Prometheus Man Tom Reese is trying to find out who killed his brother Eric. So he steals the identity of a CIA agent and fakes his way onto a team conducting an investigation in Paris: a man who has escaped from a government research program into augmented abilities. But the CIA is about to find out that CIA Agent “Tom Blake” is not who he is. And the missing man with the augmented abilities is on Tom’s tail as well…

The Last Good German Deveraux is an intelligence agent with no first name, and he is known largely as the November Man. He is ordered to Paris in 1976 to track down Kurt Heinemann: an East German agent who wants to defect to the West. But the mission ends with Heinemann shooting Deveraux. Thirteen years later, in 1991, Deveraux is ordered back to active service. This time, Heinemann is searching for a top-secret, Japanese supercomputer and encoding device that could cause global chaos if it fell into the wrong hands, and Deveraux is tasked with stopping him. Related: 9 Heart-Pounding Thrillers That Will Keep You Turning the Page

Red Right Hand A tugboat carrying a bomb has just exploded against the Golden Gate Bridge. A video of the aftermath inadvertently shows a federal witness who has been in hiding from an organization known as the Council – and now the Council is out to kill him. FBI Special Agent Charlie Thompson has to resort to rather unconventional methods to keep the witness safe when the usual channels don’t work. So she calls in Michael Kendrick: a hitman who targets other hitmen, and who has his own scores to settle with the Council. Related: Unfold the Secrets Hidden Within These Action-Packed Mysteries

Hannah's War Hannah Weiss is a respected nuclear physicist in 1938 Germany. But as a Jewish woman, she is forced to flee when the rise of the Third Reich puts her work and her life in jeopardy. Seven years later, in 1945, Hannah is working at a nuclear lab in New Mexico when it is revealed that someone has been leaking top-secret information to the German government. And Major John Delaney has Hannah marked down as one of the prime suspects – but over the next few days, each will learn that there is more to each other than just interrogator and suspect.

Double Exposure David Toland thought he’d traded in the horrors of war for the joys of classic cinema. After serving in the Korean War, he now works as Director of Preservation for the Library of Congress’s National Film Archive. But CIA Agent Lana Welles comes to him for help: Somewhere out there is a film reel that contains explosive secrets about the outcome of World War II. David agrees to help find Lana find the missing film, but it soon becomes clear that there are people who want to keep the film and its secrets hidden away, no matter the human cost.

Erin Roll is a freelance writer, editor, and proofreader. Her favorite genres to read are mystery, science fiction, and fantasy, and her TBR pile is likely to be visible on Google Maps. Before becoming an editor, Erin worked as a journalist and photographer, and she has won far too many awards from the New Jersey Press Association.

Erin lives at the top floor of a haunted house in Montclair, NJ. She enjoys reading (of course), writing, hiking, kayaking, music, and video games.